Ducks' Ryan Miller: Gets starting nod Thursday
Miller will tend the twine against the Senators on Thursday, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
Miller gets the start with John Gibson (lower body) still sidelined due to injury. The Ducks promoted Reto Berra to serve as Miller's backup versus Ottawa. The veteran Miller will be hoping history repeats itself, as he delivered a 29-save, shoutout performance the last time he matched up with the Sens.
