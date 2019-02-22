Ducks' Ryan Miller: Gets starting nod
Miller will guard the cage in Friday's road game against the Flames, NHL.com's Aaron Vickers reports.
Miller was unbeatable in his last start Tuesday against the Wild, stopping all 31 shots en route to an impressive 4-0 road victory. The American netminder will look to keep rolling and secure a third straight win in another tough road matchup with a Calgary club that's 19-5-5 at home this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...