Ducks' Ryan Miller: Gets starting nod

Miller will guard the cage in Friday's road game against the Flames, NHL.com's Aaron Vickers reports.

Miller was unbeatable in his last start Tuesday against the Wild, stopping all 31 shots en route to an impressive 4-0 road victory. The American netminder will look to keep rolling and secure a third straight win in another tough road matchup with a Calgary club that's 19-5-5 at home this season.

