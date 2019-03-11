Ducks' Ryan Miller: Gets Sunday start
Miller will start Sunday at home against Los Angeles, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Miller has played five games since returning from injury, going 3-2-0 with a.182 GAA and .937 save percentage. He picked up the win in his last start and will be looking to make it two in a row, taking on a Kings team with just a single win in its last 14 games.
