Ducks' Ryan Miller: Gets Sunday's start

Miller will start Sunday at home against Los Angeles, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Miller has played five games since returning from injury, going 3-2-0 with a.182 GAA and .937 save percentage. He picked up the win in his last start and will be looking to make it two in a row, taking on a Kings team with just a single win in its last 14 games.

