Ducks' Ryan Miller: Gets win in relief

Miller replaced an injured John Gibson against the Avalanche on Sunday. He made 19 saves on 21 shots in a 4-3 overtime victory.

If Gibson misses any action, Miller will be called upon down the stretch as the Ducks fight for a playoff spot. The 37-year-old has been up to the task as the backup this year, posting a 2.51 GAA and .925 save percentage.

