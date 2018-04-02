Ducks' Ryan Miller: Gets win in relief
Miller replaced an injured John Gibson against the Avalanche on Sunday. He made 19 saves on 21 shots in a 4-3 overtime victory.
If Gibson misses any action, Miller will be called upon down the stretch as the Ducks fight for a playoff spot. The 37-year-old has been up to the task as the backup this year, posting a 2.51 GAA and .925 save percentage.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...