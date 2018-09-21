Ducks' Ryan Miller: Gives up three in loss

Miller faced 18 shots and turned aside 15 in a 7-3 loss to the Sharks on Thursday.

Miller's numbers weren't great, but compared to the four goals on eight shots given up by Jared Coreau, they were downright fantastic. Miller needs to be better to win the No. 2 job behind John Gibson, however, as the Ducks won't be comfortable with either him or Coreau in the net when Gibson needs a night off if nights like Thursday become the norm.