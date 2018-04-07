Ducks' Ryan Miller: Gives up three in win

Miller stopped 23 of Dallas' 26 shots, earning a 5-3 win over the Stars on Friday.

Vintage Ryan Miller this was not, as he followed his dominating performance against Minnesota with a so-so showing against a Dallas team that didn't have anything to play for but pride. The Ducks would much prefer to see John Gibson (upper body) ready to go in their first-round series with either Vegas, San Jose or Los Angeles, but if he's not healthy in time, they'll have to roll with Miller. That means Saturday is crucial for him and the Ducks to re-establish that they can win with him in the net, which could make him a nice value play.