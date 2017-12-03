Ducks' Ryan Miller: Guarding cage in Nashville

Miller led the Ducks out on the ice for warmups Saturday night, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports. Therefore, he'll be the road starter against the Predators.

The American puck plugger has enjoyed plenty of success against the Preds in his career, as evidenced by his 7-3-3 record, 1.93 GAA and .931 save percentage against them in 13 appearances. However, that's a relatively small sample given that Miller's in his 15th year. Nashville is currently ranked third on the man advantage (25.8 percent) and 11th overall in terms of goals per game at 3.08.