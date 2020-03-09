Play

Ducks' Ryan Miller: Guarding cage Sunday

Miller will patrol the crease for Sunday's home contest against Minnesota, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

With John Gibson (groin) unavailable, Miller will start while Anthony Stolarz serves as the backup. In his last start, the Michigan native allowed three goals in a win over Colorado on March 4. If Gibson missed extended time, Miller should see a bulk of the workload for Anaheim.

