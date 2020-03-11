Ducks' Ryan Miller: Guarding cage Tuesday
Miller will tend the home goal for Tuesday's matchup against the Senators.
Miller has been decent this season in a backup role for the Ducks, going 8-6-4 along with a 3.16 GAA and .904 save percentage. He'll draw a nice matchup against an Ottawa offense that ranks 24th in the league in goals per game this season (2.70).
