Ducks' Ryan Miller: Handed overtime loss

Miller allowed four goals on 36 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

Miller and the Ducks held a 3-1 lead late in the second period but were unable to hang on. Miller still hasn't lost a regulation game this season (3-0-2) and he's produced a steady 2.61 GAA and .919 save percentage as the backup to No. 1 goalie John Gibson.