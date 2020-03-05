Ducks' Ryan Miller: Hangs on for OT win
Miller stopped 32 of 35 shots in a 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche.
Miller gave up a third-period equalizer to the Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon, but Rickard Rakell sealed it for the Ducks late in overtime. The win was Miller's 386th of his career, good for 15th all-time as he passed Mike Vernon. The 39-year-old netminder is 8-6-3 with a 3.04 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 20 appearances. Expect head coach Dallas Eakins to go back to John Gibson for Friday's game against the Maple Leafs.
