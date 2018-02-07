Play

Ducks' Ryan Miller: Holds off Sabres to snap winless drought

Miller saved 30 of 33 shots during Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win against Buffalo.

The veteran had lost each of his past three starts, so with John Gibson (lower body) on injured reserve, this was a welcomed showing for the Ducks and fantasy owners from Miller. Gibson's injury doesn't appear to be a long-term concern, but until he returns and proves his health, Miller projects to receive the majority of starts for Anaheim.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories