Ducks' Ryan Miller: Holds off Sabres to snap winless drought
Miller saved 30 of 33 shots during Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win against Buffalo.
The veteran had lost each of his past three starts, so with John Gibson (lower body) on injured reserve, this was a welcomed showing for the Ducks and fantasy owners from Miller. Gibson's injury doesn't appear to be a long-term concern, but until he returns and proves his health, Miller projects to receive the majority of starts for Anaheim.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...