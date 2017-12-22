Ducks' Ryan Miller: Holds on for 5-4 win

Miller stopped just 22 of 26 shots during Thursday's 5-4 overtime win against the Islanders.

The veteran backstop wasn't his sharpest Thursday, but he pulled out the victory and now sports a 4-1-4 record, .928 save percentage and 2.23 GAA for the campaign. His workload is down with John Gibson receiving the majority of starts, but Miller's proven to be a solid option when patrolling the blue paint.