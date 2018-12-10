Ducks' Ryan Miller: In blue paint Sunday
Miller will cover the home net Sunday as the Ducks play host to the Devils.
This matchup will feature a pair of backup goalies, with Cory Schneider assigned between the pipes for the visitors. The 38-year-old Miller has a 4-2-1 record to complement robust peripherals (2.47 GAA and .929 save percentage) between six starts and nine games in all. This could be an unforgettable game for Miller since he has a chance for his 375th career win to tie a U.S. Hockey Hall of Famer in John Vanbiesbrouck for the most NHL victories among American-born netminders.
