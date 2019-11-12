Play

Ducks' Ryan Miller: In goal versus Red Wings

Miller will get the starting nod for Tuesday's home clash with Detroit, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Miller hasn't lost in regulation this season, as he is 3-0-1 with a 2.31 GAA and .926 save percentage in five appearances. The veteran currently sits third among active goalies with 381 career wins, trailing only Henrik Lundqvist and Marc-Andre Fleury. Heading into the rest of the 2019-20 campaign, the 39-year-old Miller figures to play 20-25 games behind starter John Gibson.

