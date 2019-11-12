Ducks' Ryan Miller: In goal versus Red Wings
Miller will get the starting nod for Tuesday's home clash with Detroit, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Miller hasn't lost in regulation this season, as he is 3-0-1 with a 2.31 GAA and .926 save percentage in five appearances. The veteran currently sits third among active goalies with 381 career wins, trailing only Henrik Lundqvist and Marc-Andre Fleury. Heading into the rest of the 2019-20 campaign, the 39-year-old Miller figures to play 20-25 games behind starter John Gibson.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.