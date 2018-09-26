Ducks' Ryan Miller: In line to start Wednesday

Miller is expected to get the start in goal in Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Kings, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Miller was shaky in his last preseason appearance Saturday against Arizona, surrendering six goals on 37 shots. He'll hope to bounce back against the Kings to restore his confidence ahead of the Ducks' Oct. 3 regular-season opener in San Jose.

