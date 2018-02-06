Ducks' Ryan Miller: In net Tuesday
Miller will guard the visiting goal Tuesday against the Sabres, John Vogl of The Buffalo News reports.
Miller -- a Sabres netminder for a decent chunk of his career -- has taken the reins in the crease with John Gibson (lower body) sidelined recently. The 37-year-old netminder hasn't fared well in his recent opportunities, surrendering nine goals and taking two straight regulation losses in his last two outings. He possesses a chance at a better showing Tuesday, squaring off against the worst offense (2.25 goals per game) in the league this season.
