Ducks' Ryan Miller: In net Tuesday

Miller will guard the visiting goal Tuesday against the Sabres, John Vogl of The Buffalo News reports.

Miller -- a Sabres netminder for a decent chunk of his career -- has taken the reins in the crease with John Gibson (lower body) sidelined recently. The 37-year-old netminder hasn't fared well in his recent opportunities, surrendering nine goals and taking two straight regulation losses in his last two outings. He possesses a chance at a better showing Tuesday, squaring off against the worst offense (2.25 goals per game) in the league this season.