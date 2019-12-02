Ducks' Ryan Miller: In net with Gibson ill

Miller will start Monday's game against the Kings, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Miller will be backed up by AHL call-up Anthony Stolarz, as John Gibson is sick and won't be available to play. The 39-year-old netminder sports a 3.14 GAA and .899 save percentage, but a home matchup with a Kings team that's scoring only 2.59 goals per game should help Miller improve those ratios.