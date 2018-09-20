Ducks' Ryan Miller: Included in lineup Thursday

Miller (wrist) will dress for Thursday's meeting with San Jose, Elliott Teaford of The Orange Country Register reports.

The club has not announced if it will be Miller or Jared Coreau to start the game, however, fantasy owners should probably anticipate a split between the two as they battle for the backup job behind John Gibson. The veteran Miller is likely holding the edge, although Coreau shouldn't be expected to just give him the No. 2 role.