Ducks' Ryan Miller: Included in lineup Thursday
Miller (wrist) will dress for Thursday's meeting with San Jose, Elliott Teaford of The Orange Country Register reports.
The club has not announced if it will be Miller or Jared Coreau to start the game, however, fantasy owners should probably anticipate a split between the two as they battle for the backup job behind John Gibson. The veteran Miller is likely holding the edge, although Coreau shouldn't be expected to just give him the No. 2 role.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...