Ducks' Ryan Miller: Leaks six in the desert
Miller gave up six goals on 24 shots in Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Coyotes.
The Coyotes spread out their offense, with two goals in each period. Miller's record fell to 7-6-1 with a 2.66 GAA and a .915 save percentage. John Gibson should start Friday's game in Colorado.
