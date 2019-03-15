Ducks' Ryan Miller: Leaks six in the desert

Miller gave up six goals on 24 shots in Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Coyotes.

The Coyotes spread out their offense, with two goals in each period. Miller's record fell to 7-6-1 with a 2.66 GAA and a .915 save percentage. John Gibson should start Friday's game in Colorado.

