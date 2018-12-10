Ducks' Ryan Miller: Leaves after collision
Miller (undisclosed) was injured and forced to leave Sunday's game versus the Devils.
Miller was hurt in a collision that saw multiple players slide hard into his lower half. The Ducks' netminder skated off with trainers under his own power but was in obvious discomfort following the event. Expect his status to be updated in the post-game press conference. Miller was replaced by John Gibson.
