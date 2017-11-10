Ducks' Ryan Miller: Leaves contest due to injury

Miller was forced to exit Thursday's game against the Canucks in the third period after suffering an undisclosed injury, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.

Miller missed the first 10 games of the campaign due to a wrist injury, so the Ducks will hope he didn't suffer a similar ailment during Thursday's tilt. Starter John Gibson is currently dealing with a head injury of his own, so if Miller and Gibson are unavailable for Sunday's matchup with Tampa Bay, Reto Berra will likely start against the Lightning.