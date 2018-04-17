Ducks' Ryan Miller: Lets in three in relief
Miller stopped nine of the 12 shots he faced in the third period of an 8-1 Game 3 loss to San Jose on Monday.
Miller came in for garbage time work, but the Sharks were still able to get three past him, which suggests Miller isn't the answer either in this series. Whichever goaltender plays in Game 4 will have a tall assignment in keeping the season alive.
