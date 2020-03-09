Ducks' Ryan Miller: Loses to Wild in overtime

Miller surrendered five goals on 30 shots in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Wild on Sunday.

The contest was back and forth throughout Sunday, but Josh Manson's tripping penalty in overtime led to Kevin Fiala's game-winning goal. That saddled Miller with defeat -- he dropped to 8-6-4 with a 3.16 GAA and a .914 save percentage in 22 appearances. The 39-year-old goalie could see a large role if John Gibson (groin) remains sidelined.