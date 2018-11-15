Ducks' Ryan Miller: Makes 11 saves in relief

Miller allowed two goals on 13 shots in relief during a 5-0 loss to the Golden Knights on Wednesday.

The Ducks may need to start turning to Miller more often, as Anaheim is overusing starter John Gibson. Miller is playing well enough to justify a couple of those starts. This was his first appearance where he posted a save percentage below .917. In six appearances, Miller is 2-2-0 with a .929 save percentage and 2.49 GAA this season.