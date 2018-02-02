Ducks' Ryan Miller: Makes 30 saves in OT loss

Miller stopped 30 of 32 shots in Thursday's overtime loss to the Senators.

Miller turned in a strong showing, but he was beaten on a power-play blast from Erik Karlsson in overtime. The 37-year-old has suffered just two regulation losses in 16 appearances this season, posting a 6-2-5 record with a .929 save percentage. While it's a bit odd he can't seem to close out games, Miller is playing well enough when called upon to warrant a spot start in some fantasy formats.