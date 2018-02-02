Ducks' Ryan Miller: Makes 30 saves in OT loss
Miller stopped 30 of 32 shots in Thursday's overtime loss to the Senators.
Miller turned in a strong showing, but he was beaten on a power-play blast from Erik Karlsson in overtime. The 37-year-old has suffered just two regulation losses in 16 appearances this season, posting a 6-2-5 record with a .929 save percentage. While it's a bit odd he can't seem to close out games, Miller is playing well enough when called upon to warrant a spot start in some fantasy formats.
More News
-
Ducks' Ryan Miller: Gets starting nod Thursday•
-
Ducks' Ryan Miller: Enters in relief Tuesday•
-
Ducks' Ryan Miller: Stops five shootout attempts in relief win•
-
Ducks' Ryan Miller: Makes brief relief appearance Sunday•
-
Ducks' Ryan Miller: Makes 26 saves in Monday's loss•
-
Ducks' Ryan Miller: Gets starting nod Monday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...