Ducks' Ryan Miller: Makes brief relief appearance Sunday
Miller stopped three of four shots in relief of John Gibson in Sunday's loss to the Sharks.
Miller came into the game very late in the third period and was beat on a shot by Melker Karlsson almost immediately. Gibson had been playing well prior to allowing five goals in Sunday's loss, so don't read too much into this one. Miller is a capable backup with a .929 save percentage who could be worth a spot start when called upon. He only saw 7:52 of crease time Sunday and still allowed a goal, so don't look for him to be stealing starts from Gibson anytime soon.
