Miller will protect the home goal in Wednesday's contest versus the Wild.

John Gibson recorded a shutout in Monday's 1-0 win over the Wild, but he's also started the first three games of the year. It's a good chance to get Miller his first start of the year. The 40-year-old goalie posted a 3.10 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 23 games as the Ducks' primary backup last year -- fantasy managers aren't likely to want to trust Miller this season. Anthony Stolarz, who was promoted from the taxi squad before the game, will dress as the backup as the Ducks give Gibson a full night off, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.