Ducks' Ryan Miller: Making road start in Colorado
Miller will defend the road cage against Colorado on Wednesday.
This will be Miller's first start since Feb. 17. He's been a sturdy No. 2 to John Gibson this season, and he's been outstanding on the road since the calendar flipped to 2020. Over six road appearances, he's notched a .925 save percentage and a 3-1-1 record. He'll need to summon some magic against the Avalanche, though, as they've won seven straight games.
