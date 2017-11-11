Ducks' Ryan Miller: Misses out on skate
Miller (lower body) didn't skate Saturday, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
Since the veteran Miller was off the ice, unlike No. 1 puck plugger John Gibson (head), the latter is in line to make the start against the Lightning on Sunday evening. This was a golden opportunity for Miller to show that he can step in as a spot starter and still be effective between the pipes, but injuries continue to be a problem for the American backstop. He's likely to be evaluated on a daily basis until team doctors give him the green light to return.
