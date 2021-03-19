Miller stopped 23 of 25 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Coyotes.

The Coyotes struck twice in the first period, but Miller slammed the door after that. He moved into 14th place in league history with his 390th career win, passing Dominik Hasek. The 40-year-old Miller has had his struggles in 2020-21 with a 3-4-1 record, a 3.48 GAA and an .882 save percentage in 10 outings. With John Gibson (lower body) on injured reserve, Miller should be considered favored to start Saturday's rematch with the Coyotes.