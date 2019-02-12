Ducks' Ryan Miller: Nearing return
Ducks coach Bob Murray indicated Tuesday that Miller (knee) is "close" to making his return to the ice, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Murray wouldn't reveal who would start for the Ducks on Wednesday, but Stephens surmises that it could be Chad Johnson. Given Johnson's struggles in net -- he owns a 3.54 GAA and .884 save percentage through 10 games -- it shouldn't be too difficult for Miller to supplant him as the primary backup once he's healthy enough for activation.
