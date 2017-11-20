Ducks' Ryan Miller: Not available Monday
Miller (lower body) did not make the trip to San Jose with the team Monday, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
Miller has been limited to just four appearances between the pipes this season due to various maladies. When healthy, the veteran has performed well considering he has posted a 1.87 GAA and .943 save percentage. For now, the netminder has been placed on injured reserve per the NHL media site, although a retroactive designation could make him available as early as Wednesday's tilt against Vegas.
