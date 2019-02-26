Ducks' Ryan Miller: Not dressing Monday

Miller (undisclosed) will not suit up for Monday's game in Vancouver, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

The 38-year-old Michigan native has been strong in his limited time this season, mostly filling in for John Gibson (upper body) and Chad Johnson (head). It's unclear why Miller isn't playing, but expect Kevin Boyle to get the nod Monday night.

