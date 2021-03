Miller kicked out 29 shots in a 5-4 overtime win against the Avalanche on Saturday.

Miller appeared headed for a very different fate until Anaheim scored twice in the final seven minutes to send the game into overtime, setting the stage for Ryan Getzlaf's game-winner. The 40-year-old, who was giving No. 1 starter John Gibson, the night off, evened his record at 2-2-1 but still sports a rather subpar 3.13 GAA and .891 save percentage.