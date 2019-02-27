Ducks' Ryan Miller: Offically starting Wednesday
Miller will start between the pipes for Wednesday's home game against Chicago, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Miller didn't dress for Monday's game against the Canucks due to an undisclosed issue, but whatever held him out of that contest clearly wasn't overly serious. It was expected that Miller would get the start, but as evidenced by this news, he will officially get the nod. The 38-year-old will look to pick up his seventh win of the campaign against a Blackhawks offense that ranks seventh in goals per game (3.33).
