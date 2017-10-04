Play

Ducks' Ryan Miller: On injured reserve

Miller (upper body) will begin the 2017-18 campaign on injured reserve, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

Miller -- who joined the Ducks during the offseason -- will primarily serve as the backup once he is given the all clear -- a role he will have to grow. With the netminder sidelined, Reto Berra will serve as the No. 2 behind starter John Gibson.

