Ducks' Ryan Miller: On injured reserve
Miller (upper body) will begin the 2017-18 campaign on injured reserve, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
Miller -- who joined the Ducks during the offseason -- will primarily serve as the backup once he is given the all clear -- a role he will have to grow. With the netminder sidelined, Reto Berra will serve as the No. 2 behind starter John Gibson.
