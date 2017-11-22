Ducks' Ryan Miller: Out against Vegas
Miller (lower body) will not be available for the Ducks against the Golden Knights on Wednesday, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.
John Gibson is getting the start, so Miller would have just been the backup. Instead, Reto Berra will serve as Gibson's backup, but Anaheim will hope that they don't need Berra to take the ice, because that means something has gone wrong for the Ducks. Friday is Miller's next chance to return.
