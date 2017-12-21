Ducks' Ryan Miller: Patrolling crease Thursday

Miller will guard the cage against the Islanders on Thursday, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

Miller's last appearance between the pipes was less than stellar, as he gave up four goals on 33 shots to the Devils on Monday. The veteran has logged just one win in his previous five contests, but he has only one regulation loss in that stretch as well. The Michigan native is 18-10-3 lifetime versus New York, which may have factored into the decision to utilize him over starter John Gibson.