Miller will protect the road net in Saturday's game versus the Avalanche.

Miller will make the start because John Gibson played in Friday's loss to the Avalanche. It's been a shaky year for Miller, as he's accrued an .894 save percentage and a 1-2-1 record through five appearances. His job Saturday is a bit easier with Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (upper body) out of the picture, but the Avs have still averaged 3.05 goals per game this year.