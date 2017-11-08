Ducks' Ryan Miller: Penciled in to start Thursday

Miller will start in goal against the visiting Canucks on Thursday, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

Starting goalie John Gibson sustained an apparent head injury in Tuesday's game against the Kings, so the Ducks will take time to evaluate him further by giving Miller the nod in this next contest. Once a must-start fantasy option, the American backstop probably has enough left in the tank to adequately fill in for Gibson and keep Anaheim in games. He's gone 1-0-2 with a 2.13 GAA and .946 save performance through three appearances this season.