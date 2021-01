Miller turned away 29 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Minnesota.

The 40-year-old was making his first appearance between the pipes in 2020-21 after John Gibson had drawn the assignment in each of the first three games. Miller did his best to keep things close for the Ducks, who were trailing 2-0 and being outshot 24-8 before finally getting on the board midway through the second period. It was just a routine night off for Gibson so expect him to be back in net Friday against Colorado.