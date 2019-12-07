Ducks' Ryan Miller: Permits three goals in loss

Miller turned aside 33 of 36 shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Capitals.

Miller was behind 2-0 after Travis Boyd and Evgeny Kuznetsov scored, but the Ducks overcame that deficit. He then allowed Jakub Vrana to score on a rebound, which left Miller with a loss. The 39-year-old dropped to 4-2-2 with a 3.00 GAA and a .908 save percentage in nine appearances this season. John Gibson (illness) practiced Thursday -- if he's ready to go, it's likely he'll relegate Miller back to the bench Sunday in Winnipeg.