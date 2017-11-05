Ducks' Ryan Miller: Phenomenal in shootout loss

Miller stopped 44 of 45 shots in Saturday's shootout loss to the Sharks.

It was only the second start of the season for Miller and he made it count. The veteran made some sensational saves and was a prime reason the Ducks even managed to get a point. John Gibson is the clear-cut starter for the Ducks, but Ryan Miller has looked good in his two Anaheim appearances thus far, so keep en eye out. The veteran still has some gas left in the tank and could become a quality fantasy option if this recent play leads to an increased workload.