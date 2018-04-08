Ducks' Ryan Miller: Pitches 31-save shutout

Miller stopped all 31 shots Saturday against the Coyotes.

With the victory, the Ducks clinched home ice advantage against the Sharks in Round 1. Miller also passes U.S. Hockey Hall of Famer Tom Barrasso for all-time victories among goaltenders (370). The veteran netminder will be backing up John Gibson to start the playoffs, but his strong play this season makes him a great secondary option if something were to occur to Gibson.