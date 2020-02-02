Ducks' Ryan Miller: Playing in goal Saturday
Miller will tend the road goal in Saturday's game versus the Kings.
Miller allowed one goal on 26 shots in his last outing, a win over the Hurricanes. The 39-year-old goalie has a favorable start against the Kings, who average 2.70 goals per game at home, which ranks 28th in the league.
