Ducks' Ryan Miller: Plays well in loss

Miller allowed three goals on 36 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Flyers.

Miller stood strong for most of the game but allowed a costly goal to Nolan Patrick with 1:51 left in the final frame that sealed the deal. The veteran netminder still sports a .932 save percentage in four appearances and is a one of the top backups in the league despite a 1-2-0 record.

More News
Our Latest Stories