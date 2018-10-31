Ducks' Ryan Miller: Plays well in loss
Miller allowed three goals on 36 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Flyers.
Miller stood strong for most of the game but allowed a costly goal to Nolan Patrick with 1:51 left in the final frame that sealed the deal. The veteran netminder still sports a .932 save percentage in four appearances and is a one of the top backups in the league despite a 1-2-0 record.
