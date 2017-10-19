Ducks' Ryan Miller: Progressing toward return

Miller (wrist) had a net to himself at practice Wednesday, suggesting he's closing in on a return, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.

Miller was expected to serve as a veteran backup option for the Ducks this season, but an early-season injury has kept him on the sidelines. Reto Berra will continues to fill in for Miller in that role for the time being, but it appears that may come to an end very soon. Another update should come across when he's ready to dress for the first time.