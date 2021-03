Miller yielded three goals on 14 shots in the first period of Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Coyotes.

Miller wasn't very effective in net Saturday, and Anthony Stolarz replaced him to start the second period. The 40-year-old Miller took the loss Saturday, dropping to 3-5-1 with a 3.67 GAA and an .877 save percentage in 11 games. He's struggling in a featured role with John Gibson (lower body) out -- Stolarz could begin to take some playing time from Miller going forward.